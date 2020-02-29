EU fielding 55 observers for polling day

The European Union Delegation Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) yesterday deployed 20 short-term observers to complement its long-term observers in monitoring polling activities across the country.

“In total the EU EOM will comprise on election day 55 observers from 25 member states and Norway,” a press release sent by the EU EOM stated.

Apart from the 20 short-term observers who were deployed to join the 14 long-term observers yesterday, there are eight diplomats from EU member states accredited to Guyana, ten core team members and three observers from Brussels.