ERC writes parties over divisive statements

Up to Tuesday, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) had officially written to parties contesting the upcoming polls, including the incumbent APNU+AFC and the opposition PPP/C, to cite them for public utterances, behaviour and ads “deemed unhelpful” to the promotion of harmony and tolerance.

The ERC said in a statement on Thursday that through its elections monitors, who have so far monitored a high percentage of the public meetings of all the political parties, it had observed the use of “ethnically divisive language” and the use of religion to disparage, racial and political profiling/stereotyping and disruption on various occasions.