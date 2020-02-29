Women’s strides under APNU+AFC gov’t celebrated at rally

The achievements for women under the APNU+AFC administration were celebrated at a rally at Parade Ground in Georgetown on Thursday evening.

Over a hundred women gathered to hear of the developments within the various sectors in Guyana that improved the lives of women under the APNU+AFC government. Under the theme, ‘David G and Me’, just four days before the March 2nd General and Regional Elections, the APNU+AFC coalition hosted a women’s rally, which was addressed by First Lady Sandra Granger, government ministers Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Simona Broomes and Dawn Hastings-Williams, along with Kamal Persaud and Tamara Khan, among others.

Women in attendance were told by the speakers that the APNU+AFC government has worked towards improving the lives of women in Guyana as the administration sought to establish gender equality within the country.