Businessman accuses GRA of victimization after latest smuggling arrest

Businessman Fazaad Hameed is refuting claims of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) that he smuggled chicken into the country, while saying that he believes he is being targeted by the agency.

In a correspondence to this newspaper professing his innocence, Hameed questioned the motive behind his arrest, especially since no charges have been laid against him.

Hameed has a pending wrongful-arrest lawsuit that he filed against the GRA last July after being apprehended in a previous anti-smuggling operation at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, where un-customed goods were also confiscated.