GRA apprehends East Coast businessman again in anti-smuggling operation

An East Coast Demerara businessman who is currently suing the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for wrongful arrest has again been apprehended in another GRA anti-smuggling operation.

According to a GRA release yesterday, Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) officers of the Authority detained a motor vehicle containing a large quantity of chicken and alcohol during an early morning operation on Thursday, February 20,

The items were found stashed in a motor lorry at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, where six persons were spotted, five of whom managed to escape. The LEID officers were however able to apprehend the sixth individual who was later identified as Fazaad Hameed. Hameed was previously apprehended in a similar operation at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara where un-customed goods were also confiscated. He lodged a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the GRA last July.

During the course of the February 20th operation, the LEID was also able to positively identify two other known smugglers among the five that escaped, both of whom were also previously apprehended by the Authority for knowingly dealing with un-customed goods and are currently facing charges in the Courts.

The Revenue Authority has initiated court proceedings against Hameed.

The Revenue Authority is encouraging members of the public to come forward with information about persons and business involved, aiding or abetting, in these illegal activities. Information can be reported to the LEID hotline 227-6060 ext 3204-12.