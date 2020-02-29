Convicted GRDB accountant injured ahead of new trial hearing

Peter Ramcharran, the former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) accountant who was recently sentenced for fraud, was injured yesterday while making his way into a city court for a report ahead of his next trial.

Ramcharran was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts as he still faces more fraud charges. The convict was placed in handcuffs, then taken to make his way to court through the prisoner’s chute.

However, a rank soon after found him lying motionless on the steps of the chute with blood gushing from his face. It is believed he collapsed. The rank quickly alerted other ranks attached to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan’s courtroom and with others they lifted Ramcharran out of the chute and took him to the court outpost, where Emergency Medical Technicians attended to him.