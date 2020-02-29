North Road man shot after bar row over seat

A North Road, Bourda man was shot early Friday morning and is now currently nursing his wounds at a city hospital.

Neil Dutchin, 51, received gunshot wounds to the right side of his abdomen and upper left thigh, following an altercation at a bar below the Blue Martini Club on Lamaha and De Abreu Street, Newtown.

According to information received, Dutchin got into an argument with another man over a seat.

The said man along with another, who were armed with guns, returned to the bar where they confronted Dutchin and shot him twice. The shooter along with his accomplice ran out of the bar and made their escape in a car.

Police say that Dutchin was then picked up and taken to Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital.