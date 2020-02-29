Sugar workers’ wages talks to continue after elections

Negotiations between the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) continued yesterday with no resolution so the two sides will meet after Monday’s general and regional elections to discuss a proposal that 2019’s retroactive payments be staggered throughout this year.

“We will meet after the elections to discuss this proposal, because whichever government is there, our position that the workers get the retroactive money will not change,” a source close to the negotiations told Stabroek News yesterday.

GAWU also issued an update on the negotiations yesterday. “During the engagement, the union suggested that the corporation examine settling the retroactive payments to sugar workers through several installments during this year,” the statement said.