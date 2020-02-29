Five bullets for woman in Fyzabad bookstore

(Trinidad Express) Gunmen attempted to kill a woman at her workplace in Fyzabad on Friday.

Navita Premchand, 33, of St John’s Road, Avocat, was shot five times shortly after she entered the bookstore where she works at Guapo Road.

As Premchand collapsed on the floor, the gunmen ran out and escaped in a waiting vehicle.

A 16 year old boy who came in to purchase a phone card found her and raised an alarm.

Around 8.40 a.m. two masked men alighted from a Nissan Tiida and entered the bookstore where Premchan is employed as a cashier.

They ambushed Premchan and opened fire before making their escape.

Police said nothing was taken from the store nor the victim.

Premchan was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where is undergoing emergency surgery.

Officers of Fyzabad, Siparia and Southern Division Task Force responded and are searching for the shooters.