Trinidad: No bail for teen charged with shooting his mom

(Trinidad Express) A form five pupil has appeared in court today charged with shooting cashier Navita Premchand at her workplace in Fyzabad.

Teenager Miguel Thompson was denied bail on five charges by Siapria senior magistrate Margaret Alert.

The magistrate read the charges to the 18-year-old which alleged that on February 28, at Butler Avenue Fyzabad, he shot at Premchand with intent to murder her. It was also alleged that he was in possession of firearm and ammunition and had these items with intent to endanger Premchand’s life.

Charges were laid by Sgt Ramsaran.

Police prosecutor Sgt Starr Jacob said there were 18 witnesses in the matter and approximately 25 witness statements.

Defence attorney Ramnarine Soorjansingh petitoned the court for bail for his client. He said Thompson,18, was a student preparing for CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) examinations.

He also said the teen had a clean criminal record and lived with his father.

Jacob however objected to bail. She cited the number of charges and their seriousness. She also said that Premchand was still in critical condition at hospital and there was “cautious hope in relation to her survival.”

Alert agreed with the grounds given by the prosecution and also said that some of the offences against Thompson carried sentences of life imprisonment. She denied him bail and advised him of his right to apply before a judge in chamber for bail.

Two Fridays ago, Premchand, 32, a mother of one from Avocat, was shot in the face, hand, chest and leg at Unique Books and Sports Centre in Fyzabad.