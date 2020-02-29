GECOM can take steps to ease elections anxieties

Dear Editor,

Already our beloved country is on edge over who will win the elections and unless the Guyana Elections Commission acts decisively and transparently to defuse this situation there will continue to be fear mongering.

I am kindly requesting that the commission considers the following.

1- At the end of every polling station closing and after the counts are verified by all parties and the commission, that the results are communicated to the GECOM ICT Room by the appropriate encoded devices. In this day and age this is not hard to do and can be set up within a day for all polling stations with the right staff.

2- That the incoming results are posted on the GECOM website and in its communications room, and these are updated every 30 minutes, by polling station name and numbers.

3- That on completion of all results that a preliminary result is there for all to see so any objections can be reasonably dealt with.

If these simple steps are followed, GECOM would have eliminated much worries, anxiety, and stress which accompany our elections. When the actual ballot boxes arrive you can verify these results and declare a winner, and not have the country in suspense, waiting for work that should have been done on day one with proper planning.

Yours faithfully,

Roy Beepat

Chairman

Giftland Group of Companies