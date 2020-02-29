Aurora villagers want relief from loud nightspot

Dear Editor,

We the residents of Lots 51, 52, 53, 54, 56 and 57 Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast by way of this letter are hereby making a special appeal for some form of assistance so that we can enjoy the peace and tranquillity of our surroundings and amenities of our homes, which we are entitled to.

There is a nightspot that opens from about 10 pm on most days or earlier and closes in the wee hours of the morning. The lewd music is played so loud that most times it is disturbing us from having a sound rest, be it day or night. Our children writing exams, Grade 6 and CXC and the term tests are affected also and despite numerous reports to the Aurora Police Station by telephone or in person, the situation is getting worse. Many of us have just stopped reporting because most of the time the Police don’t respond in a timely manner and don’t come at all. Or even when they come and stop the music, as soon as they leave it is business as usual again. It is interesting to note that the Aurora Police Station is less than 300 metres away from this nightspot in question and the ranks there at times may also hear the music.

We are respectfully asking that the Police, and the Licensing Authority for the business place in question take the necessary action by doing all that is within their authority so as to bring some measure of relief to us the residents of this area. Please note that due to space, the signatures do not reflect the number of people that are being inconvenienced and affected.

Yours faithfully,

Bibi Shereeza Narine

Thelma Mansoorah

Satdaye Narine

Sherry Fiedtkou

Deodat Bissessar

T. Worrell

Mohamed Gafoor

Manda Narine

Praimwattie

Sharda Raghoo

Nadia Raghoo

Maywattie Ramrattan

Raoofh Jagdat

Mohan Jadunandan