Youth Challenge Guyana will observe at polling stations in Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10

Dear Editor,

Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG) is pleased to be observing the March 02nd General and Regional Elections and wish Guyanese well as they go out to exercise their franchise. YCG continues to conduct the observation of campaigns, other political activities and meet with a range of relevant stakeholders to the elections process leading up to Elections Day.

YCG commenced observation on February 6th, 2020 and has met with the Guyana Elections Commission, representatives of political parties, and international observer groups.

On Elections Day, YCG will observe at polling stations in Regions 3,4,5,6,7 and 10. This includes the opening of polling stations, the casting of votes, the count and the declaration of results. Upon the completion of the elections a statement will be made about the initial findings of the observers. YCG is pleased to support this democratic process on behalf of all Guyanese.

Yours faithfully,

Keisha Assanah

Communications Manager

Youth Challenge Guyana