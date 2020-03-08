Youth Challenge decries interruption of Region Four counting

Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG), which fielded a local electoral observer group for last Monday’s elections, has added its voice to those calling for calm as the country awaits an official declaration of the winner of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

In a statement released yesterday, YCG explained that it was not able to witness a complete count of the District Four results following great concern for the safety of its observers.

The group has called for GECOM to put better systems in place to complete the tabulation process and prevent future breaches of the rules by all involved.