Ali restates call for supporters to remain calm, respectful

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate Irfaan Ali yesterday once again appealed to his party’s supporters for calm, while saying that opposition has activated legal recourses to ensure that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) adheres to the law in the tabulation of votes for Region Four at last Monday’s elections.

“I wish to commend the people of Guyana for their unrelenting commitment to maintaining respect for our democracy and the inalienable right of Guyanese to elect a government of their choice. To our supporters, I wish to urge you to remain calm and respectful of the established processes,” Ali said in a statement.

“We urge every Guyanese, including our supporters to remain alert, calm and exercise patience. The party will continually provide guidance on the way forward,” he later added.