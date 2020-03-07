PPP tells supporters to respect laws, stay at home

With protests against the announced unverified election results for Region Four erupting into violence in some cases, the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) yesterday urged its supporters against breaking the law, while saying that it was working to thwart attempts to undermine the vote count.

“I want to urge the supporters of the People’s Progressive Party to remain calm, stay at home, do not break the law,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said in a video message that was posted to his party’s Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

Jagdeo did not address any of the protests in regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six yesterday or the violence that occurred in some instances.