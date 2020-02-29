Alabama Trading makes donation to Petra Organisation

Alabama Trading donated several team and referee benches to the Petra Organization on Thursday which will be utilised for the respective football tournaments at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue

The donation occurred at the Ministry of Education ground where Alabama Trading Proprietor, Wooed Phillips, during brief remarks said, “Alabama is pleased to be associated with the enhancement of football. Giving back is one of the hallmarks of Alabama Trading and, as a former footballer myself, it’s good to know the football standard will be raised in some way or the other with this.”