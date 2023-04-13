Atlantic Marine Supplies support for Petra Organisation

Atlantic Marine Supplies Incorporated (AMSI) of Public Road Eccles, has joined the cadre of corporate entities to support the Petra Organization, by making monetary donation which resulted in the construction of two new goal posts that will be utilised at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
This was confirmed by an official release from the organization. According to the correspondence, the donation made it possible for the Milo Secondary School Football Championship to stage simultaneous group stage matches at the MOE ground and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) ground.