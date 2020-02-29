Pride (417) & 6-0 vs Volcanoes (258) – 2nd day, 6th round

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride, leading by 159 runs on first innings, were six without loss in their second innings at the close on the second day of their sixth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Kensington Oval here yesterday.
Scores:
BARBADOS PRIDE 417 (Kyle Mayers 140, Kevin Stoute 46, Kemar Roach 41, Justin Greaves 38, Shayne Moseley 36, Shamarh Brooks 33; Josh Thomas 3-83, Ryan John 3-107) and six without loss.
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 258 (Kavem Hodge 53, Andre Fletcher 52, Preston McSween 47; Chemar Holder 5-73)