Rizwan Khan sues Emerge BPO for US$40,000 rent

Owner of RNK Investments Inc., Rizwan Khan is suing business process outsourcing company Emerge BPO to recover the US$40,000 which he says they owe in unpaid rent for the month of February for the seven floors they occupy at one of two of his Robb and Camp streets properties.

Emerge BPO operates under the registered name Eping Properties Inc., which is listed as respondent in the action.

In court documents seen by the newspaper, Khan explained that by agreement of tenancy dated September 1st, 2019 he rented the specified floors of the building to Emerge at a monthly rental of US$40,000 together with 14% value added tax (VAT).