Lawyers for call centre say Rizwan Khan failed to meet obligations

Contending that a March 2nd article published by this newspaper misrepresented a dispute between owner of RNK Investments Inc., Rizwan Khan and Eping Properties Inc., lawyers for the latter say that Khan failed to effect repairs to the building their client rented from him, which precluded Eping from paying rent until the necessary repairs were completed.

In court documents seen by this newspaper, Khan’s suit against Eping under which business process outsourcing company Emerge BPO operates, is to recover US$40,000 which he argues they owe in unpaid rent for the month of February for the seven floors they occupy at one of two of his Robb and Camp streets properties.

A story reflecting this was published by the Stabroek News on March 2nd, 2020 under the headline, “Rizwan Khan sues Emerge BPO for US$40,000 rent”.