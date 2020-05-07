Iwokrama Forest retains forest stewardship certification

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development (Iwokrama) on Monday announced that it has been confirmed that it has retained its Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™) Certification for Forest Management for the Iwokrama Forest.

According to an Iwokrama release, this certification followed a surveillance visit conducted by Soil Association Certification Limited of the UK during September 2019. The Iwokrama Forest was the first forest to have maintained this certification in Guyana. “We are pleased to announce that other forest managers have followed suit so that there are now two other forest management certificates and three chain-of-custody certificates in Guyana.”