Man charged with murder of Eddy Grant’s niece in UK

The UK Daily Mail yesterday said that a 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the niece of singer Eddy Grant.

The primary school classroom assistant burnt to death in a house fire, the newspaper said.

Denise Keane-Barnett-Simmons, was pulled from the burning home in Brent, north-west London, by firefighters on Thursday April 16.

The man charged has been identified as Damion Simmons.

The 36-year-old, whose mother was married to the Electric Avenue singer’s brother, succumbed in hospital after being dragged from the blaze, the report said.