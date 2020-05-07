Tourism bodies ink agreement to develop database

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) on May 4th signed an agreement to develop an industry database as well as enhance training and capacity building initiatives for its members in the tourism sector.

According to a release issued jointly by GTA/ THAG, this initiative is being executed under the second action item of the 2019 THAG/GTA Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of supporting and empowering Guyana’s tourism industry. Its core objectives focus on increasing financial sustainability, strengthening the approach to training and capacity building, and improving data collection and aggregation.

THAG and GTA will jointly own the database and the collaboration agreement will serve for a year at which time it will be reviewed and renewed for another year.