Private sector bemoans delay in release of poll results

While declaring the voting process credible, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday took aim at the sloth in the release of the results from Monday’s polling.

“We are extremely concerned that the process is very delayed and we don’t have a reason why this is happening,” PSC Chairman Gerry Gouveia told a press conference at the organisation’s Waterloo Street headquarters.

The absence of results, he said, creates concern and tension among the populace while most businesses had closed. He said that it doesn’t bode well for the business community and the economy as a whole.