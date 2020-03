Dear Editor,

“It was a grand day” so says the GECOM Chair. That I agree with. Quiet, peaceful and calm except for a few hiccups and skirmishes.

GECOM delivered as it said it would. Kudos to Madam Chair, commissioners, CEO and all staff for a job well done.

We now await the results. We are confident you will deliver on that too.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed