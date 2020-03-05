Cops charged with defrauding police force of $12.5M

Two Sergeants have been charged with defrauding the Guyana Police Force’s Finance Office of over $12.5 million.

Jermaine Fraser, 35, of Phase 1 Westminster, and Michael Corbin, 29 of 315 La Parfaite Harmonie, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to 21 charges of falsification of accounts.

It was alleged that on April 4th, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, the two, employed in the capacity of clerk or servant, by the Guyana Police Force’s Finance Office, deliberately with the intention to defraud their employers’ account, made entries into the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS) representing a total of $12,532,000, without the existence of corresponding payment vouchers. After the charges were read to Fraser and Corbin, they both pleaded not guilty. Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, in her application for bail, asked the court to make it affordable for clients.

The lawyer’s plea was taken into consideration as Magistrate McGusty set bail at $250,000 each.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2020.