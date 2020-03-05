Parents in property battle with son lose CCJ challenge over appeal

In a judgment released by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday, a special-leave application to appeal a decision of the Guyana Court of Appeal was rejected in a property case between Rafudeen Nizamudin and Chandroutie Persaud and their son, Javen Nizamudin.

The Trinidad-based CCJ—the court of last resort for Guyana—found that the local appellate court was correct in its decision that it had no jurisdiction to hear that matter.

According to a release from the court, Javen had filed a “so-called” fixed date application (FDA) in the High Court of Guyana for the sale of a property and his share of the proceeds of the sale. According to a transfer of lease, he jointly owned this property with Persaud, the wife of his father Rafudeen Nizamudin.