The police in Region 3 are probing the landing of a helicopter at the Ruimzigt, West Coast Demerara seawall and a man who exited the aircraft has since been taken into custody.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean last evening told Stabroek News that around midday yesterday, the police received a report that a helicopter had landed at the Ruimzigt, WCD seawall.

He said a male who exited was detained by police and subsequently handed over to the police.