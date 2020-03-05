Youth awaits sentencing for rape of girl, 10

A young man now faces sentencing after admitting to raping a 10-year-old girl in an attack in August, 2015

Appearing before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday morning at the Sexual Offences Court of the High Court in Georgetown, the young man pleaded guilty to two counts of having raped the child on two separate occasions.

He pleaded guilty to charges of rape of a child under 16 years, which stated that he sexually penetrated the young girl.

The accused, who had been brought before the court late last year, had initially pleaded guilty to the charges, but later said he was forced to do so.