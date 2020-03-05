Campbelle, Selman make moves in ICC rankings

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – Shemaine Campbelle has climbed eight places in the Twenty20 batting rankings, despite West Indies’ poor showing at the ongoing Women’s Twenty20 World Cup here.

In the latest rankings announced yesterday, the 27-year-old Campbelle had risen to 60th but was the only West Indies player to make inroads.

The right-hander was one of the bright sparks for the Windies in an otherwise dismal campaign, which saw them win a single match in four outings, to miss out on the semi-finals for the first time in their last six appearances at the tournament.

Campbelle had scores of 25 not out, 45 and one to be her side’s leading batsman behind captain Stafanie Taylor who finished with 84 runs from three innings.

Taylor managed to remain in the top 10, unmoved at number eight, in the rankings now headed by 16-year-old Indian star Shafali Verma who leapt 19 spots.

Verma gathered 161 runs from four innings in the preliminary round as India top Group A with eight points and a perfect record.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates has dropped one place to second while Australia’s Beth Mooney lies third.

In the bowling rankings, West Indies fast bowler Shakera Selman had jumped seven places to 46th while veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed has moved up three places to 39th.

Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher is the highest-ranked West Indies bowler at 12th while off-spinning all-rounder Hayley Matthews lies 25th and is also joint fourth in the all-rounder’s charts.

England’s 20-year-old left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone tops the bowling charts after jumping two spots.