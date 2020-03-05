Imlach replaces injured Hemraj for Hurricanes clash -Moore calls on pacers to up the ante

Tevin Imlach returns to the Guyana Jaguars squad, replacing the injured Chandrapaul Hemraj for tomorrow’s seventh round clash against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Providence in the West Indies Championships.

Hemraj, who is one of only three batsmen in the side with over 300 runs, reportedly suffered a strain in the previous match and leaves the opening spot available.

It is likely that Imlach or Akshaya Persaud will fill that spot.

Newly appointed manager, Julian Moore expressed confidence in both youngsters.