Official attention to oil and gas is no threat to mining – Trotman

Gold declaration for the period 2015-2019 yielded 3,068,648 ozs, earning US$3,792,066.
Seeking to provide assurances to periodically uneasy gold miners that government has no intention of turning its back on the sector, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman used the forum of last Friday’s Mining Symposium staged under the theme “For the Future of the Gold and Diamond Mining Sector” to state that official attention to the country’s emerging oil & gas sector does not threaten government’s interest in the continued growth of the mining industry.