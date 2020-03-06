Were Monday’s General Elections a duel over Guyana’s oil wealth?

If it is a well-known fact that race-based politics attended by election-time tensions have historically been par for the course on Guyana’s political landscape, regional and national elections here have never, hitherto, attracted much more than passing attention from the international community. Not so this time around where a few notable news sites, some better known for their preoccupation with oil & gas issues, had, even before last Monday, been having their say on the poll, the outcome of which will determine which of the two major political forces: the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will govern the country for at least the next five years.