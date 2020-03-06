Guyana News

Cop testifies at Mocha murder PI

Kwayana Fernandes
The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against Kwayana Fernandes, who is accused of the fatal stabbing of taxi driver Owayne Lynch, continued on Wednesday in a Georgetown court with the testimony of a police witness.

The first person called to testify before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty was a Constable, who was, however, excused from the proceedings after being extremely “overwhelmed”, presumably because of his participation in election activities.

As a result, it was Detective Keith Conway who testified.