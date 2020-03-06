Cornwall joins 300 club but Vishaul props up Jaguars

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall reached 300 first class wickets with an incisive four-wicket haul which threatened to hand Leeward Islands Hurricanes the advantage but left-hander Vishaul Singh came to Guyana Jaguars’ rescue with an unbeaten half-century on yesterday’s opening day.

Starting the seventh round game with 296 scalps, the 27-year-old picked up every wicket to fall on a rain-hit day as Jaguars battled to 115 for four at the close at the Guyana National Stadium.

Singh, coming off a knock of 93 in the last round against Jamaica Scorpions, once again looked in good touch with an unbeaten 53.

Only 54 overs were possible after rain ruined half of the opening session and the inclement weather returned again after lunch to wreck play with three stoppages, allowing just 14 overs.

Amidst the plethora of rain breaks, Singh held firm to hit four fours off 133 deliveries in just over 2-½ hours at the crease.

He put on a crucial 73 for the third wicket with captain Leon Johnson, who struck 35 from 86 balls with five fours.

They came together in the morning session at 14 for two after Cornwall, who claimed four for 41, removed both openers Tevin Imlach (2) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (9) cheaply.

Imlach missed a booming drive and was bowled while the left-handed Chanderpaul played down the wrong line and was lbw with a single run added.

Jaguars reached lunch on 30 for two and then battled repeated interruptions before Johnson perished late in the day, dragging on a pull at Cornwall and Chris Barnwell (8) followed soon afterwards, holing out in the deep.