DaSilva defies leaders as Mayers shines with ball

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Joshua DaSilva’s second half-century in as many games held up leaders Barbados Pride after the season’s leading scorer Kyle Mayers traded his bat for the ball to hurt Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

On a rain-hit opening day at the Brian Lara Stadium where only 63 overs were possible, Red Force recovered from a dodgy position of 60 for three to close the seventh round contest on 192 for five.

DaSilva, already with a hundred and two half-centuries this season, top-scored with 67 while opener Kyle Hope struck an attractive 40 in his first appearance since Red Force’s season opener in January.

Isaiah Rajah chipped in with 33 and all-rounder Imran Khan was unbeaten on 21 at the close, but Red Force lost wickets in clusters to hurt their progress.

Mayers, the only batsman to pass 500 runs this season with 579, used his medium pace to good effect to claim three for 39 while fast bowler Chemar Holder snatched two for 40 to move his tally for the campaign to 31 wickets.

Red Force started well with Hope and debutant Cephas Cooper (16) posting 59 for the first wicket to keep Pride without any early success.

The right-handed Hope struck seven fours in a breezy 56-ball knock before becoming Mayers’ first wicket, plumb lbw after failing to keep out one that was angled in.

Mayers then rocked Red Force in his next over – the second one after lunch – bowling both 20-year-old Cooper and Jason Mohammed (0) in successive deliveries to leave the hosts stumbling on 60 for three.

Cooper, like Hope, missed one angled in and had his stumps shattered while Mohammed dragged on the first ball he faced.

DaSilva and Rajah combined to prop up the innings in an 84-run fourth wicket partnership, interrupted by rain delays.

The 21-year-old DaSilva punched 11 fours off 139 balls in 2-¾ hours while Rajah, a left-hander, faced 75 balls in just over two hours and struck five fours.

When Rajah was bowled by Holder with the first ball of a new spell, Red Force stumbled again when Jyd Goolie fell shortly afterwards for seven, also bowled by Holder, trying to defend.

DaSilva and Imran Khan were involved in a 36-run, sixth wicket stand when rain ended play prematurely.