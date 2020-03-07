Court to hold emergency hearing on bid for full verification of Region Four results -Harmon signals discharge of injunction, swearing in of Granger

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire will this morning preside over an emergency hearing on an application seeking to have the tabulation of votes in Region Four at Monday’s general elections done according to the law prior to the declaration of a final result.

On Thursday Justice Navindra Singh granted an injunction in the matter against the Guyana Elections Commission, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield and Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo. The substantive matter will be heard by Justice George this morning and GECOM Chair Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh is expected to be in attendance.

“I have been advised that in response to the Court Order, GECOM is required to appear in court tomorrow (today) and therefore will comply,” GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward told media last evening.