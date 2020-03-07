Justice Institute draws link between `oil curse’ and GECOM failure

Drawing a link between the oil curse and GECOM’s failure to lawfully tabulate the elections results for Region Four, the Justice Institute of Guyana (JIG) yesterday said that the rule of law is the first casualty of the ‘oil curse’.

Melinda Janki, attorney-at-law and Executive Director of the JIG said in a release that “Today disrespect for the rule of law is the lived reality in Guyana as GECOM fails to carry out its legal duties.”

The release said that the attempt by GECOM on 5th March 2020 to declare an election winner before tabulating all of the results from the Statements of Poll was an “embarrassing, unintelligent and totally unacceptable attempt to rig a peaceful election”.