Critical teen stuck at Fort Wellington due to protests

A teenage Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, girl is presently critical at the Fort Wellington Public Hospital after being shot with pellets by police, who mistook her for a protestor.

Jayshree Sukra told Stabroek News that her daughter, Annuradha Sukra, 19, sustained injuries to her head, chest and legs after a missile was thrown at law enforcers, who fired pellets in response. She said her daughter was heading out of a street where the incident occurred at the time. “She need surgery,” the woman lamented.

However, Sukra said the hospital is afraid to transfer the young woman due to the protests on the roadway. “Them a send me and my husband to find out if the protest clear,” she explained

A desperate Sukra is asking whether the police can escort the ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital so that her daughter can receive the necessary medical attention.