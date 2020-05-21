Teen shot with pellets during protest still awaiting surgery

A teenager who was shot on March 6th with pellets by a police rank during the Bush Lot Village protest over the elections result is still awaiting surgery.

Annuradha Sukra, 19, of Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, who was mistakenly identified as a protestor, is still awaiting surgery for the pellets in her body.

Jayshree Sukra, the mother of the teen, told Stabroek News that her daughter is still awaiting surgery, after being advised by doctors that the pellets need to be closer to the surface of the skin, before surgery can be done.