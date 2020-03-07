TUC, GPSU condemn invasion of GECOM office

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) yesterday condemned the invasion of GECOM’s High and Hadfield streets office by opposition leaders and supporters on Thursday.

In a statement, the GTUC said it was surprised and disappointed to see footage of an invasion of GECOM by clearly opposition forces on the pretext that their interest is GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh’s safety. The GTUC noted that at the centre of the invasion was Bharrat Jagdeo former president of Guyana under whose leadership citizens were shot down in the compound of Office of the President.

“Mr. Jagdeo today feels he has the right to lead an unruly group in an invasion of GECOM to check on Justice Singh’s safety which is not his job. The safety of Justice Singh is that of the Guyana Police Force and or authorised designated State security operatives”, the GTUC said. The GTUC said that at the very least the people of Guyana should expect that such conduct would be condemned in the strongest possible term.