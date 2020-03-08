Amerindian Peoples Association condemns post-electoral violence, racist behaviour

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) has condemned all acts of violence and racist behaviour at the current time, including attacks directed against Indigenous Peoples in wake of the release of some results from Monday’s general and regional elections.

The non-governmental organisation in a statement released yesterday also called on all Guyanese to condemn violence and other behaviour that may disrupt the national life, while urging the leaders of the respective political parties to promote calm, patience and respect for individual and collective security during what it dubbed “this period of uncertainty.”

Taking note of the racist remarks or comments that persons have been making, the APA called on all Guyanese to refrain from doing so. “We need to question ourselves about how we have allowed our society to sink further into this situation if we repeat it, encourage others to repeat it, or do nothing to erase it,” it said.