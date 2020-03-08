City businesses see slight uptick but traffic remains light

Following days of tension and uncertainty over the results of Monday’s general and regional elections, there was some return to normalcy for a number businesses in the city and its outskirts yesterday, although several remained closed.

The political tension which has blanketed the country since Monday escalated on Friday as some protests by supporters of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic led to violence. There were protests in Regions 3, 4, 5 and 6.

However, at the Stabroek and Bourda Markets yesterday, there was evidence of higher commercial activity than during the week. Some stalls in the market were nevertheless closed while a few closed for half of the business day.