Tension over poll results puts business at standstill in city, other areas

Many businesses in the capital and other parts of the country remained closed yesterday as the nation awaited the results of Monday’s general and regional elections.

Since the close of polls on Monday evening, a tense atmosphere has blanketed Georgetown, which is usually abuzz with activity.

Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Gerry Gouveia yesterday afternoon called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to expedite the counting process and announce the results of the elections. He said this was necessary for the country to return to a state of normalcy as businesses need a non-threatening environment.