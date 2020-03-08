Guyana Bar Council alarmed at potential swearing in -calls on GECOM to follows laws to declare Region Four results

The Bar Council of the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) yesterday voiced its “deep concern” at the prospect of any swearing in of a president on the basis of the purported declared results for Region Four and joined international observer missions in calling for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to comply with the legal requirements to ensure transparency and credibility of the polling.

If a president is sworn in on the basis of the purported declaration that was made last Thursday, the Bar Council warned in a statement, it will have “far reaching repercussions.”

As a result, it called on the GECOM Chairperson, Retired Justice Claudette Singh “to ensure that all necessary steps are taken so that the results can withstand local and international scrutiny and represent the highest international standards as will make all Guyanese proud in the process, before making any declaration required by law to be made by her.”