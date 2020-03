The suspect in the murder of gold miner Roland Kanhai, who was believed to have been fatally beaten in a robbery last week, has been arrested and police say he has since confessed to the crime.

A police source told Sunday Stabroek that the 26-year-old pork-knocker, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on Friday at Mahdia, Region Eight.

The source said that the suspect has since provided investigators with a statement in which he confessed to the crime.