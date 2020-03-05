Cotton Field miner dies after Mahdia beating

A 59-year-old gold miner succumbed at a city hospital on Tuesday, days after he was beaten and robbed at Mahdia, Region 8.

Dead is Roland Kanhai of Lot 8 Cotton Field, Essequibo.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred soemtime between 8pm last Friday and 5.30 am Saturday on the 111 Public Road, Mahdia.

Several persons were questioned and it was alleged that Kanhai was beaten and robbed. The suspect; a 24-year-old resident of Moblissa Highway has been arrested and is assisting with investigation.

Reports are that around 12.30hrs last Friday, Kanhai was seen imbibing at a food mart in the community.

He was later discovered lying in an unconscious state along the public road by a co-worker.

Kanhai was taken to the Mahdia Hospital and was subseqeuntly transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He succumbed around 10.30am Tuesday.

Several persons were questioined by the police during which it was alleged that Kanhai was beaten and robbed.