Use of ‘minimum force’ on protesters necessary -Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday defended the actions of the police during Friday’s protests across the country, while noting that the use of “minimum force” was necessary given the circumstances.

“The police had to respond the way they did, minimum force….. These are very difficult times,” Ramjattan yesterday told Sunday Stabroek.

In a comment to Sunday Stabroek, Ramjattan explained that while he is concerned about the country’s present situation, he is pleased that the police were not confrontational.