A 24-year-old miner was beaten and fatally shot on Wednesday night at Mahdia, in Region Eight, and the police are on the hunt for his killer.

Dead is Akeem Caesar, of Linden, who police say was shot once to one of his legs and gun-butted during an attack at Blackwater Backdam, Konawaruk, Mahdia.

His attacker, a security guard who is known by the alias “Tall Man,” fled the scene and was yet to be apprehended up to yesterday.